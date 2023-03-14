Jordan Fowler made a $150,000 bond after being accused of putting his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy in a coma after severe beating and malnourishment.

Man makes bond after allegedly beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old while she stood by in January

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in connection to the near-deadly beating of a 3-year-old boy in Houston.

A judge set a $150,000 bond for Jordan Fowler, who is accused of injury to a child, but he bonded out at about 5 p.m. on Monday.

ABC13 tried to talk to Fowler as he exited the jail, but he rushed into a car and took off. His girlfriend, Jasmine Salas, who's the little boy's mom, remains at the jail on a $150,000 bond.

This month, 3-year-old Nehemiah is being called a miracle after being flown to the hospital in late January with serious injuries.

He was in a coma with no brain activity, according to his doctors.

On Monday, Salas and Fowler, who is not the boy's father, were both charged in Harris County for injury to a child.

"They should have no right to be able to be near a child. None," Nehemiah's great aunt, Emma Schiefer, said.

Schiefer is now caring for the 3-year-old and his 5-year-old brother.

Court records reveal new information Monday night, with a look into the abuse law enforcement and doctors say little Nehemiah endured.

Fowler is accused of kicking Nehemiah in the stomach after the 3-year-old had an accident in the hallway. Fowler is also accused of picking up Nehemiah, who weighed 25 pounds, by the throat, and choking him toward the ceiling, all while police say Salas stood by.

On a different day, investigators said the boy had another accident. Fowler is accused of getting angry and taking the child into a bathroom and shutting the door for 10 minutes.

His mother told police she could hear her son crying through the door while being hit.

"That's just heartless. You can't call yourself a mother. You can't possibly call yourself a mother to do that," Schiefer said.

Nehemiah's older brother told authorities during an interview that his mother said Nehemiah had died.

Police said Salas admitted to seeing Fowler hit her son on multiple occasions and not seeking medical help for the boy.

"That's pure evil," Schiefer said.

Doctors said Nehemiah was severely malnourished, along with extensive abuse.

While the two people accused of nearly killing Nehemiah will have to wait for their day in court, Nehemiah's family hopes they're held accountable for their actions as the boy fights every day to be able to walk and smile again.

If you'd like to help the family with the 3-year-old's hospital expenses, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.