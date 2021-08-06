simone biles

Simone Biles visits boyfriend Jonathan Owens at Houston Texans training camp day after homecoming

Simone Biles visits Texans training camp day after homecoming

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a whirlwind 24 hours back home for Olympic champion Simone Biles, which now includes a visit to Houston Texans camp to see her boyfriend, defensive back Jonathan Owens, at his "office."

On Friday, Eyewitness Sports captured the multi-medalist from the Summer Games walk into practice by Owens' side.

Just the prior afternoon, Biles and U.S. gymnastics teammate Jordan Chiles landed in Houston after a week and a half in Tokyo. The pair then were celebrated in their hometown of Spring with a parade.

Hours before Biles' landed back in Texas, Owens was upfront with reporters about how he felt watching his loved one face the mental and physical challenges of the world stage.

Owens also recalled how he and Biles kept in touch despite thousands of miles separating them.

"It was kind of tough," Owens admitted on Thursday. "It was actually the longest that we've been apart since we first started dating and everything. I was just making sure I was there being an extra voice for her since she couldn't have family and everything there."

Biles has been dating Owens for more than a year.

On the day before Texans training camp began last week, Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team competition, citing the need to focus on her mental health.

She later withdrew from other individual events at the Summer Games.

Owens watched his girlfriend's ordeal play out on television, like many Houstonians.

"It was early in the morning, and my heart's beating," Owens recalled. "I was sick for her. I know her facial expressions. I could kind of read her lips to know what was going on, and what she was telling her coach. I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand. I was so proud of her that she put herself first, because she could have really got herself hurt if she's going out there, and kind of don't know where she is in the air and how difficult everything she does. I was really proud of her and glad that she made that decision."

Biles returned to action earlier this week and claimed the bronze medal in the balance beam.

"I was so proud of her," said Owens. "She was able to overcome, mentally, what was going on. She kind of altered her beam routine, but I was just happy for her that she ended up going out and getting a medal."

