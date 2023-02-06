Convicted felon poses as police officer to avoid eviction in Greenspoint area, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fake cop was arrested in the Greenspoint area after investigators said he tried to avoid being evicted.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Feb. 1, John Coote, who is a previously convicted felon, was being threatened with an eviction and allegedly began arguing with the leasing staff in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard.

One of the staff members told investigators that Coote showed a gun and a badge, claiming to be a police officer, in an attempt to intimidate the workers.

When deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office arrived, they arrested Coote.

He was charged with impersonating a police officer and a felon in possession of a firearm with a bond set at $50,000, according to Constable Mark Herman.