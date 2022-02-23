Sketch released of man police say raped woman jogging in Houston park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and Houston Police need the public's help identifying a suspect accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a woman who was jogging a trail at a park in broad daylight in southwest Houston.According to officials, the assault happened on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, around 9:30 a.m., at the park at the 6800 block of West Orem and the 13600 block of Blue Ridge, which runs along the Greenway Bayou Sims Access."As someone who has been in the criminal justice system for over 30 years, I can tell you this is an extremely dangerous, dangerous individual," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers said. "More than likely it's not his first dog and pony show doing something like this. It's extremely bold and brazen. The fact he was out in broad daylight, in the middle of the day, middle of the morning, where anyone can actually stumble and see, tells me we have to get this guy off the street before anyone else has to pay the price for this."According to Detective Kristen Koryciak with the Houston Police Department, the victim, a woman in her 30s, noticed a man on a bench on the trail. The victim continued jogging for several yards, when she noticed the man was following after her.The victim attempted to get away from the suspect and run towards the main road, but was unsuccessful."He grabbed her, at which point the complainant began to actively fight back and attempts to get away," Koryciak said. "The suspect then picked up the complainant, slammed her on the ground -- consisting of concrete -- causing her pain and abrasions."The suspect then is accused of threatening the woman's life with a sharp weapon, and they went into an area where she was strangled and sexually assaulted.The victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect, who was wearing a maroon shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots at the time. He has a rosary tattoo on his lower right hand, with four letters, possibly "C" and "D."Officials are hoping the sketch and suspect details will help anyone with information come forward."There's no doubt in our minds someone knows who the perpetrator is," Kahan said. "We are asking you to do the right thing. If this doesn't strike your conscience, if you don't want to step up to do the right thing, Crime Stoppers is giving you up to 5,000 reasons why you want to the right thing."Michelle Sacks, director of training at Houston Area Women's Center, said this type of crime is rare."Sexual assault is typically perpetuated by someone you know," Sacks said. "It's rare it's out in the public like that."Sacks said the biggest safety tip is staying aware, but that responsibility should not be placed on survivors. There are resources for victims, including crisis advocates who will meet victims at any hospital to help them through the process."We can call someone out and they will stay with them and help them with the next steps," Sacks said.The Houston Area Women's Center Sexual Assault 24/7 hotline is 713-528-7272.Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information can call anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.