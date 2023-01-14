5 additional pages of classified material found at Biden's Wilmington residence: White House

Questions are mounting over the classified documents discovered at President Biden's former office and his home in Delaware.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this week, the White House announced on Saturday, CNN reported.

CNN previously reported that 10 classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found at his former private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC, last fall. The classified material found there included some top secret files with the "sensitive compartmentalized information" designation, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.

SEE ALSO | What we know about President Biden's private office where classified documents were found

Those documents included US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.

There was also a memo from Biden to President Barack Obama, as well as two briefing memos preparing Biden for phone calls -- one with the British prime minister and the other with Donald Tusk, who served as president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. It's unclear how much of this material remains sensitive.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to take over the investigation into the classified documents found at the two locations connected to Biden.

The president has told reporters he is cooperating fully with the Department of Justice, and the White House has said it is confident the probe will show the documents were "inadvertently misplaced."

RELATED | AG Garland names special counsel in Biden classified documents matter

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)