Politics

Houston Latina bloggers commend Biden-Harris victory

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people across the country and around the world are reacting to the news of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In Houston, some well-known bloggers who use their platform to help raise awareness on the Latin community are celebrating.

Connie Leon, founder of Houston Latina Bloggers, said it has been such a heavy election, but now, the community is getting a sense of relief.

SEE ALSO: Houston reacts to Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump
EMBED More News Videos

Moments after ABC News projected Biden's electoral win, Houstonians were mixed in their reaction.



"I think there is a huge sense of accomplishment as females, as brown women of color, to have voted in the first Black, South Asian woman into the vice presidency. I think that has been huge for a lot of women in our group and in our community," she said.

Yvonne Guidry, best known for her business Spoiled Latina, said her family is multi-cultural, and her son was jumping for joy when he saw Biden and Harris were projected as winners.

SEE ALSO: Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify." Watch his full remarks above.



"It means more percentage of their time focused on issues (like) border and DACA issues," she said. "I think it means slowly but surely some change."

Both of these ladies are also small business owners, and they said they hope Biden and Harris step in to help people like them.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonlatinakamala harrisvote 2020blog2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
ABC13 staff shares stories of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
'Silent killer:' A few telling signs of pancreatic cancer
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
More than 6K people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 1 day, state says
Woman who turned 103 says exercise at her local YMCA paid off
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Show More
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Cruise line wants volunteers for trial voyages
First-ever Esports summit comes to Galveston Island
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate her victory
More TOP STORIES News