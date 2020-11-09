Houston Latina bloggers commend Biden-Harris victory

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7743815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moments after ABC News projected Biden's electoral win, Houstonians were mixed in their reaction.

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people across the country and around the world are reacting to the news of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In Houston, some well-known bloggers who use their platform to help raise awareness on the Latin community are celebrating.Connie Leon, founder of Houston Latina Bloggers, said it has been such a heavy election, but now, the community is getting a sense of relief."I think there is a huge sense of accomplishment as females, as brown women of color, to have voted in the first Black, South Asian woman into the vice presidency. I think that has been huge for a lot of women in our group and in our community," she said.Yvonne Guidry, best known for her business Spoiled Latina, said her family is multi-cultural, and her son was jumping for joy when he saw Biden and Harris were projected as winners."It means more percentage of their time focused on issues (like) border and DACA issues," she said. "I think it means slowly but surely some change."Both of these ladies are also small business owners, and they said they hope Biden and Harris step in to help people like them.