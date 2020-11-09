Houston Latina bloggers commend Biden-Harris victory

Connie Leon, founder of Houston Latina Bloggers, said it has been such a heavy election, but now, the community is getting a sense of relief.
SEE ALSO: Houston reacts to Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump
"I think there is a huge sense of accomplishment as females, as brown women of color, to have voted in the first Black, South Asian woman into the vice presidency. I think that has been huge for a lot of women in our group and in our community," she said.
Yvonne Guidry, best known for her business Spoiled Latina, said her family is multi-cultural, and her son was jumping for joy when he saw Biden and Harris were projected as winners.
SEE ALSO: Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
"It means more percentage of their time focused on issues (like) border and DACA issues," she said. "I think it means slowly but surely some change."
Both of these ladies are also small business owners, and they said they hope Biden and Harris step in to help people like them.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.