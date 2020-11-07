Houston reacts to Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump

"Putting all politics aside, congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo write. "Here's to the first woman Vice-President in our 244 year history. Super happy little girls will witness another glass ceiling shattered, and especially happy for elderly women who have waited the longest!"
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her thoughts on the race in two tweets, including one congratulating Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
"Grateful to @KamalaHarris for redefining what an American Vice President looks like," Hidalgo tweeted. "And for getting there in a pair of converse instead of pretending it's sensible to spend all day in high heels."
RELATED: 2020 Election: Trump, Republicans test out rallying cry: Count the 'legal' votes
Houston's own Grammy winning singer-songwriter Lizzo was speechless for the first few seconds of a video she recorded for her Instagram followers, but she didn't hold back once she began.
"The end of that four year term that felt like a thousand years," Lizzo said in regards to President Donald Trump. "I'm hopeful. I'm happy and I'm proud of the patience we all had. This is not the end. This is literally the beginning of progress and holding these people accountable. But now we get to hold people accountable who listen and can hopefully bring some actual change."
Putting all politics aside, congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election, here’s to the first woman Vice-President in our 244 year history. Super happy little girls will witness another glass ceiling shattered, and especially happy for elderly women who have waited the longest!— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 7, 2020
Grateful to @KamalaHarris for redefining what an American Vice President looks like. And for getting there in a pair of converse instead of pretending it’s sensible to spend all day in high heels.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to @JoeBiden on becoming the 46th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/1hTppgyDpC— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 7, 2020
What a historic moment. Especially proud of Senator Kamala Devi Harris becoming the first woman, first African American, and first Indian American to hold the office of Vice President of the United States. It is a proud moment for so many communities. pic.twitter.com/ntysachq5W— County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden & Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) November 7, 2020
It is time to heal this nation.
SEE ALSO: What next for President Donald Trump after 2020 presidential election?