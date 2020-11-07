Politics

Houston reacts to Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It took a matter of seconds for Americans to react to news that Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 Presidential Election, and Houstonians were no different.

"Putting all politics aside, congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo write. "Here's to the first woman Vice-President in our 244 year history. Super happy little girls will witness another glass ceiling shattered, and especially happy for elderly women who have waited the longest!"

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her thoughts on the race in two tweets, including one congratulating Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"Grateful to @KamalaHarris for redefining what an American Vice President looks like," Hidalgo tweeted. "And for getting there in a pair of converse instead of pretending it's sensible to spend all day in high heels."

Houston's own Grammy winning singer-songwriter Lizzo was speechless for the first few seconds of a video she recorded for her Instagram followers, but she didn't hold back once she began.

"The end of that four year term that felt like a thousand years," Lizzo said in regards to President Donald Trump. "I'm hopeful. I'm happy and I'm proud of the patience we all had. This is not the end. This is literally the beginning of progress and holding these people accountable. But now we get to hold people accountable who listen and can hopefully bring some actual change."











