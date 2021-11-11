On this Veterans Day, here's how you can land a job without leaving your home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this Veterans Day, ABC13 has a way for you to land a job and learn about programs without leaving your home.
Each week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. This time, the event is offering about 100 jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.
There are jobs in the warehousing, retail and education industries. You can even learn how to get a job in the funeral home business.
During the half-hour event, recruiters will take applications online through social media or by email.
If you need career advice, information on education or childcare assistance, call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.
To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.
