jobs hiring

On this Veterans Day, here's how you can land a job without leaving your home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How you can land job without leaving your home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this Veterans Day, ABC13 has a way for you to land a job and learn about programs without leaving your home.

Each week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. This time, the event is offering about 100 jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.


There are jobs in the warehousing, retail and education industries. You can even learn how to get a job in the funeral home business.

During the half-hour event, recruiters will take applications online through social media or by email.
If you need career advice, information on education or childcare assistance, call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.


To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringveterans daycareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Despite Houston's huge job growth, child care is holding parents back
ABC13 virtual job fair offers way to land a job and work from home
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hour for full-time workers
Employers in Katy 'in desperate need of people'
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News