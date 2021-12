On this Veterans Day, here's how you can land a job without leaving your home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this Veterans Day, ABC13 has a way for you to land a job and learn about programs without leaving your home.Each week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. This time, the event is offering about 100 jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.There are jobs in the warehousing, retail and education industries. You can even learn how to get a job in the funeral home business.During the half-hour event, recruiters will take applications online through social media or by email.If you need career advice, information on education or childcare assistance, call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website , and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.