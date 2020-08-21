Careers

Job seekers face being "ghosted" by employers and recruiters

By
Job seekers are facing a new issue known as being "ghosted" by employers and recruiters.

SEE RELATED STORY: If you're looking for a job in The Heights, here's how you can land one

"Ghosting" means job seekers get an interview, then maybe a second one and after that, they don't hear from the company or recruiter again.

Experts at LinkedIn said they found 93% of job seekers who answered a survey about ghosting said it's happened to them.

"A lot of recruiters may be in the middle of the hiring process and that may be slow or on hold," said Andrew Seaman with LinkedIn. "So, one thing is just be nice to them, because you never know a month or two months down the road, they may circle back and say, 'Hey sorry about that position, but we have a new one opening up,' so you don't want to burn that bridge."

SEE RELATED STORY: HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

Here are some suggestions on how to handle the experience of 'ghosting:'

  • If you aren't hearing from an employer, follow up three times. No more than once a week and then move on.
  • Continue to look for a job until you get a signed offer of employment.
  • Keep your communication classy. Recruiters and companies are overwhelmed with applicants.
  • Don't let being ghosted shake your confidence because this is happening to many job seekers.


Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscareer advicejobs hiringcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest "cone" brings hurricane in to SE Texas
Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in NW Harris Co.
2 killed after being thrown off overpass in motorcycle crash
Amber Alert canceled for 2 girls from north Texas
Tropical depression 14 expected to reach hurricane strength
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Texas equusearch joins search for missing Fort Hood Soldier
Show More
New video shows Waller Co. constable held at gunpoint
Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
Arrest made in attack of transgender women on video
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
More TOP STORIES News