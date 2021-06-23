ABC13 virtual job fair features 600 open positions and ways to get free education

JOB FAIR: This week, #ABC13Plus is in Montrose. I’m partnering with @GulfCoastWFS to host a virtual job fair featuring 100s of jobs tomorrow on @abc13houston’s website and streaming. Preview tonight at 5pm, where you can learn about @stthomashouston free programs and @hmns jobs. pic.twitter.com/pwajMoPDMJ— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 23, 2021
This week, ABC13+, an Eyewitness News series that strives to capture the good in every Houston-area community, is exploring the Montrose neighborhood. The job fair is in partnership with Workforce Solutions that will primarily highlight jobs in Montrose.
It featured other positions available throughout the Houston area, like jobs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, which you can land rather quickly.
You can watch the full job fair in the video player above. You can also stream it on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
"I can tell, you could pretty much start the same day," said museum spokesperson Latha Thomas.
Thomas said the museum needs immediate help in various departments such as ticket sales, help in the museum's retail store and even summer camp jobs.
"It's been challenging," Thomas said. "I think everybody is looking to hire so we are in the same boat. You can probably get a similar type of job somewhere else, but the museum is just fantastic. I mean, where else, during your break, can you walk through the dinosaur hall?"
ABC13 doesn't just want to get you a paying job. The job fair will feature free education opportunities.
The University of Saint Thomas is offering a free fall semester for the first 100 students in its new associate programs.
You can study cybersecurity, applied science in networking and electronic technology. Those degrees can land you jobs paying up to $120,000 a year, according to UST.
The job fair will feature about 600 open positions.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.
