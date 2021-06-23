ABC13 virtual job fair features 600 open positions and ways to get free education

abc13 plus montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job or a way to earn a free education, ABC13 hosted a job fair that offers hundreds of opportunities.



This week, ABC13+, an Eyewitness News series that strives to capture the good in every Houston-area community, is exploring the Montrose neighborhood. The job fair is in partnership with Workforce Solutions that will primarily highlight jobs in Montrose.

It featured other positions available throughout the Houston area, like jobs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, which you can land rather quickly.

You can watch the full job fair in the video player above. You can also stream it on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

"I can tell, you could pretty much start the same day," said museum spokesperson Latha Thomas.

Thomas said the museum needs immediate help in various departments such as ticket sales, help in the museum's retail store and even summer camp jobs.

"It's been challenging," Thomas said. "I think everybody is looking to hire so we are in the same boat. You can probably get a similar type of job somewhere else, but the museum is just fantastic. I mean, where else, during your break, can you walk through the dinosaur hall?"

ABC13 doesn't just want to get you a paying job. The job fair will feature free education opportunities.

Virtual job fair to feature 600 gigs and ways to get free education



The University of Saint Thomas is offering a free fall semester for the first 100 students in its new associate programs.

You can study cybersecurity, applied science in networking and electronic technology. Those degrees can land you jobs paying up to $120,000 a year, according to UST.

The job fair will feature about 600 open positions.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.

Want to get alerted of more jobs in the Houston area? Follow ABC13 reporter Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
