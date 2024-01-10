'He helped people': Family and friends remember Houston attorney killed in car crash

Houston police are investigating a car crash on Jefferson near La Branch Street that killed attorney Joa Sherman, while his family grieves his death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many questions still remain in a deadly two-vehicle crash that took the life of a Houston attorney Sunday night. Houston police said they're still investigating, all while the family is grieving the loss of someone they said truly loved helping others.

Stacey Valdez couldn't help but hold back tears as she talked about her friend of nearly two decades, Joa Sherman. His family identified him as the person who was killed in the crash that happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

His wife asked Valdez to speak on their behalf because she is still feeling too emotional from the grief.

"It absolutely took the air out of me. It's horrible. I can't even imagine this," Valdez said. "Joa was just the coolest guy I'd ever met. He had so much panache. He was smooth like butter, and he loved to live life. He loved golfing and going to big celebrations of music and sports. He was the nicest guy. So loyal and a beautiful father."

According to the Houston Police Department, Sherman was going eastbound in a black Tesla on Jefferson near La Branch Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a gray Toyota SUV that was stopped at a red light.

Investigators said Sherman died at the scene. His passenger and the two people in the Toyota survived.

"We don't suspect impairment at this time. There were no signs of intoxication in the vehicle- no open containers. The passenger also stated that they weren't out drinking or anything like that," Sgt. Y. Ramirez said.

As they wait for more answers about exactly what happened, Valdez said they are rallying behind Sherman's family, which includes his two young daughters. She shared that he was a criminal defense lawyer and will be missed for his passion for helping others.

"He helped people when they were wrongly accused. He helped people when they screwed up but didn't have the money to pay for an exceptional attorney. He was always out there to prop people up and help them get somewhere," Valdez said.

