Tesla driver killed after speeding and slamming into Uber in Downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a fatal crash on Jefferson and La Branch Street in Downtown early Monday morning.

At about 2 a.m., a Tesla was speeding when it slammed into the back of an Uber that was stopped at a red light, authorities said.

According to officers, the Tesla then lost control, went off the road, and hit a concrete pillar in a parking garage.

The driver reportedly died at the scene; his passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the Uber had two passengers, but no one in the car got hurt.

Officials do not believe alcohol contributed to the crash, but rather the Tesla's high speed.

Investigators are still determining whether the car was in self-driving mode or not.

According to reports, it appears the driver did not have his seatbelt on, but that remains unconfirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.