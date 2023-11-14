The owner of JJ's Closet shared a surveillance video she said shows several suspects stealing $50,000 worth of bags from the Old Town Spring store.

Surveillance video shows 4 suspects stealing $50K worth of high-end bags from Old Town Spring store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A newly released surveillance video shows a group of suspects ransacking a store that sells preowned designer bags in Old Town Spring.

The owner of JJ's Closet, a luxury brand resale store, told Eyewitness News that the burglars stole more than $50,000 worth of high-end merchandise.

In the video, the burglars can be seen filling their arms with large Louis Vuitton bags.

The store owner told ABC13 that she believes these are professionals, considering that they went for the most expensive items and were able to do it all under 60 seconds.

She shared surveillance video on the store's social media to help track down the suspects.

They said the incident is making them rethink their approach to security.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.