J.J. Watt responds to 5-year-old fan's viral clip

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young J.J. Watt fan's enthusiastic Christmas surprise caught the eye of the Houston Texans star and sparked an even bigger reaction online.Coyer Buchholz, 5, unwrapped Watt's trading card on Christmas morning. His family recorded his joyous screaming reaction and posted it online."J.J. Watt! Let's go!" Coyer yelled, after unwrapping his gift.A bit later, Watt himself saw the clip and responded with a clip of his own, saying Coyer's reaction was a gift."Your reaction made my morning," Watt said in the video.The family could not believe Watt saw their clip and responded."I said, 'Oh my gosh! Boys, look at this!' And we actually watched the video, and that's when we were all stunned and shocked. Like, 'Oh my gosh, J.J. Watt responded,'" Coyer's dad, Cory Buchholz said.Watt went on to say he's sending Coyer some autographed cards and game-worn gloves and cleats to show his appreciation for the energetic outburst.