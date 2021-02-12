Fans are heartbroken, but understanding as JJ Watt leaves the Houston Texans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10333270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a two minute video released Friday, Watt talked about how special Houston has been to him, and explained his feeling that it was time to move on.

You know what to do bro pic.twitter.com/RJf8lvoz83 — Universal (@Univers99618787) February 12, 2021

Houston will always love you, my man. Nobody and I mean NOBODY did it (or does it) better on and off the field. Best of luck in getting that ring, and best wishes in health, life and happiness. Thank you for giving us so much over the last decade. ❤️#99🐐 — H-Town Punk (@htownpunk) February 12, 2021

I am shedding tears over your decision even though I know it is the right one. Thank you for all you have given this city. You have put you heart into everything you have done here. I hope that the team lucky enough to have you on your team appreciates all that you bring to them. — Jane Rotramel (@JaneRotramel) February 12, 2021

It’s not every day you get to line up along side a Hall of Famer... I will always respect your work ethic and passion for the game brother!! Thank you for showing me a map of what it takes to be GREAT! Wishing you the best in your next chapter 🙏🏾😢 #ThankYouJJ https://t.co/ocnAI2X5Zv — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 12, 2021

Congrats @JJWatt on an amazing run in Houston. We're sure you'll continue to dominate no matter where you go.



But let's not forget that you still have 1 year of eligibility left here!#niceshirt #OnWisconsin https://t.co/TTdfc2MZfG — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 12, 2021

To an amazing player and an amazing person: Thank you, @JJWatt. pic.twitter.com/7zUiEYLOoN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As you can imagine, the news that J.J. Watt is leaving the Houston Texans after a decade with the team is heartbreaking for fans.The face of the Houston Texans since 2011, Watt took to Twitter on Friday morning, saying he's leaving the team, the only one in the NFL he has ever played for."J.J. Watt is a die-hard Texan, all everyday, so for him to be released, it's just unfair. So the front office needs to be changed. Something needs to be changed," Texans fan Trevoy said. "I was really hoping for him to stay."In his announcement video, Watt talks about being a kid from Wisconsin who had never been to Texas before. He also took time to thank the city and his fans for the 10 years he's been here."I seen it so I was shocked. I'm sending it to everybody, all my friends. It's really sad," Trevoy said.Fans are left wondering what's next for Watt and the Texans."Basketball, now football, what is Houston going to do now?" Joyce, another Texans fan, asked. "We won't be winning any more games.""As far as being contenders to be in the playoffs or championship, something like that, I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon," Trevoy said. "Sorry, Texans fans. I'm a Texans fan too. It's not going to happen."Over on Twitter, there were many fans hopeful Watt would end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing with his brothers T.J. and Derek.Other fans wished Watt the best, thanking him for his time in Houston.Along with fans, many fellow athletes and familiar faces also reacted to the news on social media.Texans' Justin Reid thanked Watt for being a leader for the team.Wisconsin Football, where Watt played in college, reminded the star he technically still has one year of eligibility left in his home state.T.J. appeared to welcome Watt to the Steelers with a meme of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.The Texans themselves thanked Watt for his long career with the team. Honoring him with a video highlighting his time as a Texan.