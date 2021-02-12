jj watt

Fans are heartbroken, but understanding as JJ Watt leaves the Houston Texans

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As you can imagine, the news that J.J. Watt is leaving the Houston Texans after a decade with the team is heartbreaking for fans.

The face of the Houston Texans since 2011, Watt took to Twitter on Friday morning, saying he's leaving the team, the only one in the NFL he has ever played for.

"J.J. Watt is a die-hard Texan, all everyday, so for him to be released, it's just unfair. So the front office needs to be changed. Something needs to be changed," Texans fan Trevoy said. "I was really hoping for him to stay."

ORIGINAL STORY: JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans
EMBED More News Videos

In a two minute video released Friday, Watt talked about how special Houston has been to him, and explained his feeling that it was time to move on.



In his announcement video, Watt talks about being a kid from Wisconsin who had never been to Texas before. He also took time to thank the city and his fans for the 10 years he's been here.

"I seen it so I was shocked. I'm sending it to everybody, all my friends. It's really sad," Trevoy said.

Fans are left wondering what's next for Watt and the Texans.

"Basketball, now football, what is Houston going to do now?" Joyce, another Texans fan, asked. "We won't be winning any more games."

"As far as being contenders to be in the playoffs or championship, something like that, I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon," Trevoy said. "Sorry, Texans fans. I'm a Texans fan too. It's not going to happen."

JJ'S LEGACY: JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but proud legacy in Houston cemented

Over on Twitter, there were many fans hopeful Watt would end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing with his brothers T.J. and Derek.



Other fans wished Watt the best, thanking him for his time in Houston.





Along with fans, many fellow athletes and familiar faces also reacted to the news on social media.

Texans' Justin Reid thanked Watt for being a leader for the team.


Wisconsin Football, where Watt played in college, reminded the star he technically still has one year of eligibility left in his home state.



T.J. appeared to welcome Watt to the Steelers with a meme of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



The Texans themselves thanked Watt for his long career with the team. Honoring him with a video highlighting his time as a Texan.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texanstwitterjj watt
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JJ WATT
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Social media reaction to Houston Texans' release of J.J. Watt
Houston Texans agree to release J.J. Watt at his request
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews prepare for icy roads ahead of potential winter storm
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Historic ice storm possible for Houston area
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
Show More
How to keep control of your car if you hit black ice
SW Freeway-610 West Loop road work brings lane closures
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Tips to avoid getting turned away from vaccine appointment
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
More TOP STORIES News