jj watt

JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt, the face of the Houston Texans since 2011, is leaving the only NFL team he has played for.

In a Twitter video Friday morning, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced that he sat down with the McNair family and asked for his release.

You can watch his full announcement in the video player above.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin had never really been to Texas before," Watt said. "And now I can't imagine my life without Texas in the way that you guys have treated me."

He went on to explain his love for the City of Houston.

"The City of Houston has been unbelievable to me it's where I met my wife. It's where I've met lifelong friends," he said.

Although Watt did not detail his future plans, he said he was looking forward to a "new opportunity."

"Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.'s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise's history," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair in a release. "I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."



Watt was a first-round pick of the Texans out of the University of Wisconsin in 2011.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texansjj watt
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JJ WATT
Houston Texans part ways with J.J. Watt after he asks for release
Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018
JJ Watt brutally honest after Texans embarrassed by Bears
Watson and Watt combine for 5 TDs in Texans' Thanksgiving win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Historic ice storm possible for Houston area
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
How to keep control of your car if you hit black ice
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
REMEMBER WHEN: Houston's 1960 snow storm
Show More
Mom tackles man accused of peeking through daughter's window
Woman stabs man to death in NW Harris Co. home, deputies say
Officers shoot and kill armed suspect in N Houston, HPD says
Court hearing today in case of son accused in parents' murder
What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News