Woman charged after allegedly stabbing, assaulting 2 men in distinct incidents in 2023, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate stabbing incidents from December 2023, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jessica Eleanor Salas, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday and is in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Houston police said the first incident took place on Dec. 9. A 63-year-old man was walking on Bettis Drive behind a business when they say Salas approached him from behind and stabbed him in the face for no apparent reason.

In the Dec. 14 stabbing, a 30-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in a parking lot at 4323 San Felipe Street when he said he was hit on the right side of his head by a sharp object carried by a woman. The victim said the woman had approached him from behind. Similar to the previous stabbing, the woman said nothing as she left. The victim was treated at the scene for his injury.

Authorities discovered Salas was the suspect in both incidents after gathering statements and obtaining surveillance video.

