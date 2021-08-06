firefighters

La Marque firefighter dies after a month-long battle with a severe medical condition

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter with the La Marque Fire Department has died after spending nearly a month in the hospital with a severe medical condition.

Jesse Turrubiate, 32, died at UTMB in Galveston on Thursday, according to the Profession Firefighters Association.

In a Facebook post from early July to the association, they wrote:

On Friday July 9, Jesse was admitted to UTMB Galveston with a severe medical condition. He has since been moved to the ICU and is undergoing intensive treatment. Jesse has been a City of La Marque employee for almost three years and serves as an engineer on B Shift. At this time of uncertainty, the La Marque Professional Firefighters Association Local 3282 has began organizing fundraising events soon to be announced to help support Jesse, and his family in their time of need. Jesse is a La Marque resident, husband, father, and trusted friend. He is also a United States Marine Corps veteran and his dedication to serving our country and community is shown every day in his work. Please monitor our page for further updates and ways to help. Thank you!



He now leaves behind three children. He had been recently promoted to captain with the fire department.

