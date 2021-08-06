La Marque firefighter dies after a month-long battle with a severe medical condition

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter with the La Marque Fire Department has died after spending nearly a month in the hospital with a severe medical condition.Jesse Turrubiate, 32, died at UTMB in Galveston on Thursday, according to the Profession Firefighters Association.In a Facebook post from early July to the association, they wrote:He now leaves behind three children. He had been recently promoted to captain with the fire department.