Passenger dies after shots fired during argument and struggle over gun with driver, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a crash involving three vehicles in Jersey Village Tuesday night happened after a deadly shooting inside one of the cars.

The Jersey Village Police Department responded to the wreck on the eastbound main lanes of the 15700 block of Highway 290 near the Beltway at about 8:37 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot.

Authorities said it all started when a truck driver and passenger were going eastbound on US-290 when an argument erupted between them.

That's when a struggle over the weapon ensued, and the passenger was shot and killed, according to police. The relationship between the driver and passenger is unknown.

Jersey Village police said when the shooting happened, the driver stopped in the middle of a main lane on Highway 290, causing two other vehicles to crash into his.

Houston TranStar cameras showed traffic being forced off the freeway while the eastbound lanes were shut down.

Two people in the other vehicles were reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said the case would be referred to a grand jury.

