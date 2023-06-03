Houston police say a suspect was shot during a struggle with an HPD officer following a crash on Little York and the Eastex Freeway.

Suspect allegedly shot during struggle with HPD officer after taking off from crash in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a suspect was shot during a struggle over a gun with a Houston police officer at a shopping center parking lot in the city's northeast side Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened in the 3800 block of Little York Road at about 3:15 a.m.

An officer was reportedly patrolling the area and saw a black SUV crash underneath the Eastex Freeway at Little York.

Police said the officer saw the SUV driver take off, running into the shopping center parking lot.

HPD said the officer caught up to the man, who then pulled out a pistol.

The officer struggled with the suspect when the gun went off multiple times, hitting the suspect in the arm and wrist, HPD said.

As this was happening, police said a security guard working in the shopping center heard the shots and went over to help, giving verbal commands for the suspect to show his hands. The suspect complied, and the officer was able to get him on the ground.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The officer was not hurt.

HPD said the SUV the suspect was driving was not listed as a stolen vehicle.

Officials said they are still working to figure out what happened before the crash, as there were bullet holes in the SUV.

The investigation is still underway, and charges are still pending.

