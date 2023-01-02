Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow-plowing accident, publicist says

Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist said Sunday.

The incident occurred while Renner was plowing snow earlier Sunday, the publicist said in a statement, adding that "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Additional details about the accident, including the location, were not immediately available.

Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film 'Hawkeye' in London Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Renner's acting credits include his portrayal of Hawkeye in the eponymous series on Disney+ and in the Marvel Universe movies, as well as roles in the films "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation," "The Bourne Legacy" and "The Town."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.