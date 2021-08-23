jeopardy

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' following Mike Richards stepping down

The actress will guest-host the game show for three weeks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is set to guest-host "Jeopardy!" for the first few weeks of the new season, the game show announced Monday. Last week, executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from his hosting duties amid resurfaced controversial remarks he made on a podcast.

The new season will kick off with the five episodes Richards filmed before stepping down, then continue with Bialik's episodes for three weeks.

Bialik was previously named the host of the franchise's primetime specials and spinoffs, including "Jeopardy! National College Championship," which is scheduled to air on ABC in 2022.

The actress, best known for her role on the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," guest-hosted the game show from May 31 to June 11 this year.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host 'Jeopardy!' I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience," Bialik said during her guest-hosting debut. "I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Additional guest hosts for "Jeopardy!" will be announced as production resumes.

Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionotrcgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee
Bialik, Jennings to continue hosting 'Jeopardy!' through season's end
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News