Pure Evil: the Ertman-Pena murders

30 YEARS LATER: On June 24, 1993, 14-year-old Jennifer Ertman and 16-year-old Elizabeth Pena decided to take a shortcut home through T.C. Jester Park. They walked straight into unimaginable horror.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- In daylight, Houston's T.C. Jester Park is a haven for runners and cyclists. But 30 years ago, it was a shortcut for two innocent teenage girls - and what happened to them while crossing through the park at night was unspeakable. On June 24th, 1993, Elizabeth Pena and Jennifer Ertman crossed paths with what those involved in their murder case have called "pure evil."

In our next episode of Texas True Crime, ABC13's Jessica Willey sits down with those who saw this horrific case unfold - from police, witnesses and attorneys to the girls' family members, who used their pain to advocate for change. For the first time in 30 years, one of the girls' attackers also speaks from prison.

