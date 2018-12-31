Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jazmine Barnes, age 7, was shot to death and her mother was wounded as they left a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning. Now authorities are trying to track down her killer.

Jazmine and her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, were shot as they left the store where they had shopped for juice for their breakfast.

Washington's four daughters, ages 6, 7, 14 and 15, were all in the car at the time of the shooting. Jazmine was killed, and the 6-year-old girl was cut by glass. Washington was also wounded, but survived the shooting.

Deputies said the suspect pulled up next to the family's car and opened fire. Washington drove away on the feeder road near Wallisville Road, then turned around and entered the toll road. Moments later, the car pulled onto the outside shoulder and came to a stop.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. The vehicle was described as a red pickup truck. No information was available on a license plate, or make and model of the truck.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking all residents in the area around Wallisville Road near the E. Sam Houston Parkway to check their surveillance video in an effort to help find clues that may lead to Jazmine's killer.

Jazmine's great-uncle told ABC13 he wants anyone who saw anything to please come forward.

"He's not human," he said of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



The motive for the attack is unknown. Detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random.
