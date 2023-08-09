Additional sexual assault allegations come to light against Texans minority owner Javier Loya

Texans minority Javier Loya was hit with a Houston lawsuit claiming sexual assault months before the same charges were filed against him in Kentucky.

The limited partner, already facing multiple sex crimes in Kentucky, also faced a lawsuit in Houston claiming sexual assault.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after criminal allegations against Texans minority owner Javier Loya were publically reported, we are now learning about a civil case with allegations of sexual assault happening here in Houston.

It was at Emelia's Havana, an exclusive speakeasy inside the Café Annie restaurant, where the lawsuit claims Loya groped and sexually assaulted a restaurant employee during a private event he allegedly intentionally and knowingly hosted for the purposes of sex trafficking and prostitution in January.

The woman, named Jane Doe in the suit, sued in February, and the case was settled weeks later. However, the shocking allegations against the charismatic Houston energy executive and limited partner of the Houston Texans didn't come to light until this week, on Monday - when it was revealed that Loya was criminally charged with first-degree rape and several charges of sexual assault in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

Loya's attorney denied the charges, saying, "Enrique Javier Loya absolutely denies the criminal claims against him. The allegations were made in May 2022. It took the Commonwealth more than a year to indict."

But the lawyer didn't' respond when ABC13 asked about the civil case in Houston. Similarly, the Houston Texans released a terse statement on Monday that read:

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

Court records show that case was settled out of court months before the criminal charges in Kentucky were filed.

When ABC13 asked Tuesday about the civil case of alleged sex trafficking inside an exclusive Houston restaurant, the Texans said they would have no further comment. Attorneys for the woman who initially filed the suit also did not return our calls.

