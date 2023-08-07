Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya charged with rape, sexual abuse, Chronicle reports

Javier Loya, a founding minority owner of the Houston Texans, has been charged with rape and sexual abuse charges in Kentucky, the Chronicle reports.

A Houston Texans minority owner is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse in Kentucky.

Javier Loya is charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday.

In a statement obtained by Eyewitness Sports, the Texans said Loya, 53, is stepping away from his role with the team while the legal proceedings continue:

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities"

For its part, the NFL said it was "promptly notified" of the charges.

"Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees," a league representative said.

The Chronicle reported the charges were filed on May 10 with bail set at $50,000. Court records show Loya pleaded not guilty on May 15 and posted bail the day after. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22.

A statement by Loya's attorney, Andrew Sarne, denies the allegations.

Loya became a minority owner from the Texans' founding in 2002. In 2007, he co-founded OTC Global Holdings, where he remains as chairman and CEO.

ABC13 spoke with Loya for an October 2017 report in the midst of founding team chairman Bob McNair's comments during an owners' meeting that was met with backlash.

