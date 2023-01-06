Here's what happened to 14 Houston-area people charged with January 6th crimes

Court records are revealing how many people from the area were charged for their role and how many are awaiting sentencing on the second anniversary of Jan. 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records reveal how many from the Houston area have spent time behind bars and how many others are still in the court system.

TEXANS PLAYED A ROLE ON THE JANUARY 6 INSURRECTION

Friday marks two years since the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. According to the Texas Tribune, at least 75 Texans have been charged with crimes related to the attack.

ABC13 is aware of at least 14 who have been charged from Houston. Very few have spent time behind bars but still face serious charges in the court system.

3 HOUSTON-AREA INDIVIDUALS HAVE SPENT TIME FOR THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL SO FAR

One of the first to be charged from southeast Texas was Tam Pham, a former Houston Police Department officer.

Pham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Christian Cortez of Seabrook pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison with three years supervised release, which is the longest prison sentence from anyone in southeast Texas that we're aware of so far.

Benjamin Larocca pleaded guilty and received 60 days in prison and one year of supervised release.

SO FAR, 6 HAVE PLEADED GUILTY FROM SOUTHEAST TEXAS

While only three people have gone to prison, others received a supervised release sentence. More could be going to prison soon as several await their punishment.

Pham, Larocca, and Cortez pleaded guilty, and each received prison time. Darrell Youngers of Cleveland, Texas, received three years of probation.

Adam Weibling, from Katy, pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in February. John Lammons, of Galveston, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

8 FROM THE HOUSTON-AREA REMAIN IN THE COURT SYSTEM CONNECTED WITH CAPITOL ATTACK CRIMES

Weibling and Lammons are awaiting sentencing. Wilmar Alvarado faces felony charges, including assaulting, impeding, or resisting officers. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Also from Houston, Andrew Taake faces felony charges, including assaulting, impeding, or resisting officers. His next court hearing is scheduled for next week.

Brian and Adam Jackson, from Katy, are brothers facing felony charges. Both are scheduled for a hearing next week. William Mellors of Tomball has a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

Lastly, Raul Jarrin was charged almost a year ago with misdemeanor charges. He's still in the court system, which last had a hearing in November.

No new court date has been set.

