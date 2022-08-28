Suspect charged in the murder of 17-year-olds who were shot during pool party in north Harris County

Cameron Allen and Dillon Denman were killed at a pool party shooting along West Airtex Boulevard on July 1, deputies said.

Jamil Early Syrie Jr., 18, is charged with the murder of 17-year-olds Cameron Allen, and Dillon Denman during a pool party in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged and arrested after a triple shooting left two 17-year-olds dead at a pool party in north Harris County on July 1, according to charging documents.

Jamil Early Syrie Jr. is charged with capital murder and denied a bond.

Syrie is expected in court on Monday, Aug. 29.

Syrie is accused of shooting and killing Cameron Allen, 17, and Dillon Denman, 17, after a fight broke out at a pool party in the 300 block of West Airtex Boulevard on July 1, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed Allen and Denman were pronounced dead at the hospital, and a 20-year-old man who was shot twice survived.

Family members told Eyewitness News in a previous report that the two teenagers knew each other since middle school and played little league football.

