Jamey Rootes, former Texans and Dynamo exec, has died, wife announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jamey Rootes, the former longtime president of the Houston Texans, has died, his wife said on Monday night.

In a Facebook post, Melissa Wildgen Rootes said her husband passed away on Sunday after "a battle with mental health issues."

"Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of Houston Texans, retiring in 2021," she wrote.

Rootes was a fixture in Houston sports as the president of the Texans for two decades. Rootes ran the business operations as the right hand man for team founder, Bob McNair.

He was known for his upbeat approach and enthusiasm for the Texans, the college bowl game hosted at NRG Stadium and the city of Houston in general. Rootes left the organization in February of last year and briefly joined the Houston Dynamo in a leadership position.

After leaving the soccer franchise Rootes taught at Sam Houston and just last week he joined the faculty at Rice to teach there.

He was 55.

Rootes remembered

The Texans organization released a statement on Monday night of their former leader's passing, reflecting on his long ties to the city and NFL team.

"We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away. For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time," Janice, Call and Hannah McNair said in a statement.

