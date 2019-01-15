Conroe security guard accused of sending nude photo to teens

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- New court documents reveal a Conroe security guard allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to two teenage girls.

James Troy Little, 31, works as a security guard in the April Sound subdivision of Conroe.

Court documents claim Little sent nude photos of himself and other inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in the neighborhood.

Police say Little denied texting the 16-year-old, but later said he texted her when he was trying to text his girlfriend. Little claims he accidentally sent the 16-year-old a nude photo of himself.

According to documents, Little admitted to contacting the 16-year-old on April Sound property including hugging her in his patrol car, but denied kissing her.

Police say Little admitted to exchanging texts with the 14-year-old girl. He denied intentionally sending her any nude photos, but said it was possible he sent her one.

Little is out on a $30,000 bond. He is charged with online solicitation of a minor.