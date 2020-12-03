Rockets' James Harden to open fine dining restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Rockets star James Harden may be known for his talents as a shooting guard. Now, he's trying his hand at restaurant ownership.
The new restaurant, Thirteen, is set to open soon and is looking for workers.
A job fair scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 will recruit for full-time positions, including managers, servers, mixologists, kitchen staff, bussers, barbacks, valet, hostesses and security.
Candidates can bring their resumes and valid identification to 1923 Washington Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Masks and social distancing will be required. Candidates should dress in professional attire.
Applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information.
While the restaurant's location and address haven't been revealed, the Thirteen website features a countdown clock that hints the opening date as Jan. 1.
Thirteen isn't Harden's first business venture. The Rockets star joined the ownership group that controls the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash soccer teams in 2019.
The video above is from 2019 when Harden joined that ownership team.
