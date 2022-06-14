Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award

Between a media awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans won awards. They are:
- Austin chef Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria) for Emerging Chef
- Houston cocktail bar Julep for Outstanding Bar Program
- Austin chef Iliana de la Vega (El Naranjo) for Best Chef: Texas
- Austin chef Jesse Griffiths (Dai Due) for his cookbook, The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs
- Texas Monthly Taco Editor Jose Ralat for his Tex-Mexplainer columns
Outstanding Chef went to Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Phoenix-based chef Chris Bianco won Outstanding Restaurateur.
For the full story, visit our partners at Culturemap.