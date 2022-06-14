food

Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award

The James Beard Awards is known as the Oscars of the food world, recognizing chefs and other culinary professionals.
By Eric Sandler
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award

HOUSTON, Texas -- A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals. They are the winners of this year's James Beard Awards.

Between a media awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans won awards. They are:

  • Austin chef Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria) for Emerging Chef
  • Houston cocktail bar Julep for Outstanding Bar Program
  • Austin chef Iliana de la Vega (El Naranjo) for Best Chef: Texas
  • Austin chef Jesse Griffiths (Dai Due) for his cookbook, The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs
  • Texas Monthly Taco Editor Jose Ralat for his Tex-Mexplainer columns


Outstanding Chef went to Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Phoenix-based chef Chris Bianco won Outstanding Restaurateur.

For the full story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbarfoodrestaurantrestaurantshouston culturemapculturemap
FOOD
James Beard tasting event spotlights Houston chefs in 1 of 5 US stops
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Sriracha shortage: What to know as CA HQ halts production
World's largest Buc-ee's coming back to Texas... where it belongs
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in NW Houston, police say
3 boys were sitting on curb when gunman ran by and shot them, HPD says
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Woman riding in car killed by shooter in black SUV, HPD says
Texas congressman pitches $100M spending for mental health programs
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
Show More
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
Sketch released of person of interest in aggravated assault case
TCH doctor sued after 4-year-old left with unintentional vasectomy
More TOP STORIES News