Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award

Austin chef Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria) for Emerging Chef

Houston cocktail bar Julep for Outstanding Bar Program

Austin chef Iliana de la Vega (El Naranjo) for Best Chef: Texas

Austin chef Jesse Griffiths (Dai Due) for his cookbook, The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs

Texas Monthly Taco Editor Jose Ralat for his Tex-Mexplainer columns

HOUSTON, Texas -- A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals. They are the winners of this year's James Beard Awards.Between a media awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans won awards. They are:Outstanding Chef went to Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Phoenix-based chef Chris Bianco won Outstanding Restaurateur.