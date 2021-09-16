Shopping

Texas favorites James Avery and H-E-B team up in League City

The James Avery store is inside a League City H-E-B and there are two weekends of giveaways
Texas favorites unite as James Avery opens store inside H-E-B

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Your next trip to the grocery store could include grabbing some iconic Texas sterling silver jewelry -- if you head to League City.

That's because James Avery just opened its newest store inside of the League City H-E-B located at 2755 E League City Parkway Suite 100.

To celebrate, the store is hosting not one, but two grand openings on Saturday, Sept. 18 and then next Saturday, Sept. 25.

The first 250 customers each day will receive a free gift with their purchases. Hourly drawings begin at 11 a.m.

Want another reason to visit the store anytime through Sept. 25? You can enter to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards ranging from $50 to $500.

The new space features all of James Avery's classic designs, as well as new releases, charm soldering and jewelry cleaning.



