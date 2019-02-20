EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4497054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whataburger and James Avery release new hand-painted cup charm

James Avery released a new charm that might have you ready to plan a colorful party just to show it off.The piñata enamel charm is described as "the sweetest way to capture festive and fun moments like birthdays, fiestas and holidays," even though you can't expect any candy to fall out of it.The sterling silver charm is orange, yellow, blue, pink and green.As of right now, the $90 charm is still in stock.But if you're interested, you may want to snap it up. James Avery has a knack for releasing charms that sell fast, especially when they're devoted to Texas favorites.In 2017, James Avery teamed up with Whataburger to release a cup charm. It went so well, they collaborated again a year later.