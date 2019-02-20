STYLE & FASHION

FESTIVE AND FUN: New James Avery piñata charm will make you want to party

EMBED </>More Videos

Feeling festive? Then you might love the newest James Avery charm.

James Avery released a new charm that might have you ready to plan a colorful party just to show it off.

The piñata enamel charm is described as "the sweetest way to capture festive and fun moments like birthdays, fiestas and holidays," even though you can't expect any candy to fall out of it.

The sterling silver charm is orange, yellow, blue, pink and green.

As of right now, the $90 charm is still in stock.

But if you're interested, you may want to snap it up. James Avery has a knack for releasing charms that sell fast, especially when they're devoted to Texas favorites.

In 2017, James Avery teamed up with Whataburger to release a cup charm. It went so well, they collaborated again a year later.

SEE MORE: Whataburger and James Avery release new hand-painted cup charm

EMBED More News Videos

Whataburger and James Avery release new hand-painted cup charm

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionjewelry
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Quinceañera Expo looking for models to hit the runway
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Officer at center of deadly HPD raid praised in past reviews
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Over $12M of meth found in strawberry trailer at border
Man tipped bartenders $22K, arrested for public intoxication
Police: Man with 5 DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Show More
TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Police: Carjackers on the run after hitting innocent driver
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Houstonians get hired after seeing job fair on ABC13
More News