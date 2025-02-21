Give the gift of life at ABC13's Blood Drive

Join us at the ABC13 studios on Friday, March 7 and help give the gift of life at our annual blood drive. Click here to schedule your blood donation today.

Join Eyewitness News, Moody Gardens and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at our 28th annual ABC13 Blood Drive.

FRIDAY, MARCH 7 | 6 A.M. - 6 P.M.

ABC13 Studios: 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005

Spring break is approaching, and with that comes many challenges for our blood supply and area hospitals. With schools on break soon, people will be traveling, daily routines will change and some blood appointments will not be kept or cancelled.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs 1,000 blood donations a day to meet the community's needs, from donors of all ages and backgrounds.

Together, we're not just providing blood at this year's drive, we're creating a lifeline for our community.

We're welcoming more donors than ever to help save lives, and your blood donation stays in our community. Even people once deferred may now be eligible to give.

Click here to schedule your ABC13 Blood Drive appointment