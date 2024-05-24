Thousands pack Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church for 1st of 2 services honoring Rev. William Lawson

"Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rev. Lawson's impact was profound," one speaker told the packed cathedral during Thursday's celebration of "Houston's pastor." The final celebration of Rev. Lawson's life is on Friday at 11 a.m.

"Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rev. Lawson's impact was profound," one speaker told the packed cathedral during Thursday's celebration of "Houston's pastor." The final celebration of Rev. Lawson's life is on Friday at 11 a.m.

"Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rev. Lawson's impact was profound," one speaker told the packed cathedral during Thursday's celebration of "Houston's pastor." The final celebration of Rev. Lawson's life is on Friday at 11 a.m.

"Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rev. Lawson's impact was profound," one speaker told the packed cathedral during Thursday's celebration of "Houston's pastor." The final celebration of Rev. Lawson's life is on Friday at 11 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people attended a community service Thursday night to celebrate the late Rev. William A. Lawson, a civil rights icon and founder of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Rev. Lawson, also known as "Houston's pastor," died on May 14 at the age of 95.

The Thursday night service was a celebration of song and stories for the man who grew the church from 13 parishioners in 1962 to more than 12,000 today. He retired in 2004, but continued on in a Pastor Emeritus role.

He was a pastor, a trailblazer of equality, and a bridge builder.

"Despite his soft-spoken demeanor, Rev. Lawson's impact was profound. He had a unique ability to convey powerful and sometimes difficult messages with gentle words, inspiring change and reflection," Martin Cominsky, CEO and president of Interfaith Ministries, told the packed cathedral.

Lawson was a father of four, including ABC13's Melanie Lawson. She and her family were in attendance Thursday night.

"I will cherish the gift that he gave me. I am honored to have known him, to get that big hug from him, that big smile that made my heart melt and a prayer that would carry me through the day," Eileen Morris of The Ensemble Theater said during the service.

Other speakers included clergymen, community leaders, and friends.

Earlier, people lined up to pay their respects during a visitation. Then, the reverend's body was moved from the original sanctuary to the cathedral during a solemn procession of church leaders.

Lawson worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement and founded Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church with his wife Audrey. The couple was married for 61 years before she died in 2015.

The final celebration of Rev. Lawson's life is Friday morning at 11 a.m.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.