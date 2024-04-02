Man fatally shot by suspect allegedly under influence of Xanax, alcohol at party in NE Houston: HPD

The man was reportedly asked to leave the function, by several people before becoming belligerent and allegedly opening fire, hitting the 23-year-old victim several times.

The man was reportedly asked to leave the function, by several people before becoming belligerent and allegedly opening fire, hitting the 23-year-old victim several times.

The man was reportedly asked to leave the function, by several people before becoming belligerent and allegedly opening fire, hitting the 23-year-old victim several times.

The man was reportedly asked to leave the function, by several people before becoming belligerent and allegedly opening fire, hitting the 23-year-old victim several times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 34-year-old man was shot to death by a suspect who reportedly was asked to leave a large gathering on Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting unfolded in the 800 block of Catherwood Place. HPD said that at around 8:45 p.m., officers arrived at a residence where at least 20-30 people, including children, were present and having a get-together.

Officers said the suspect, in his mid-20s, was at the party, allegedly heavily under the influence of Xanax and alcohol.

RELATED: Intoxicated man allegedly shoots person trying to help woman in southwest Houston

HPD said that is when several partygoers tried to get the man to leave but said he became belligerent as he waited for his ride to arrive.

At some point, the suspect and three people ended up in the middle of the street before he allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire several times.

The victim was shot in the torso, arm, leg, and hand. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect fled the area on foot, but HPD said they have a good idea of who the suspect is and are searching for him.

Officials believe that he does live nearby.