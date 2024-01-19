'Damn, that's cold': Ravens tap former Texans WR Jacoby Jones as playoff guest of honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a year that had doubters come out of the woodwork over the Houston Texans' success, the team may have a little motivation to pull off the upset over the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Divisional Playoff Weekend.

The two-time Super Bowl champions are the AFC's No. 1 seed and host of the AFC South titleholders, which means the team has a whole program to organize around the game Saturday.

The video above is from a 2019 story on Jacoby Jones.

Part of that program is designating a Legend of the Game, someone from the franchise's past who will be interviewed and recognized during the matchup.

In some convenient - or spiteful - timing, the Ravens chose Jacoby Jones, the wide receiver best known for scoring on a 108-yard kickoff return during the Super Bowl in 2013.

Jones arguably made his name during three years in Baltimore, but that was after spending his first five seasons with the Texans. In a curious twist, Jones is also remembered for two fumbles during his final game with Houston - against the Ravens.

Houston released Jones, a New Orleans native, after the 2011 season and soon picked up by Baltimore. He retired after the 2015 season, earning an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in the 2012 season.

At least one Texans fan on social media could see right through the move.

"Y'all really gotta put Jacoby on there who FUMBELED away the game in 2011 and then won yall a (Super Bowl) the next year. Damn that's cold lmao," X user TexansCommenter replied to the Ravens' announcement on Thursday.

If a Texans opponent's home-game program sticks at your craw, you, the Texans fan, may be already aware of the shade elsewhere during the season.

Who can forget when the Tennessee Titans decided to throw back their uniforms, field, and sideline imagery in honor of the Oilers - during a game against the Texans?

Who can also forget that the Texans beat the Titans in Oilers cosplay that day?

Perhaps, Houston can see the same thing happen this weekend.

