Society

Jack Yates High School basketball team honors George Floyd

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jack Yates High School basketball team honored alumnus George Floyd in what they called the "George Floyd Classic."

In Saturday's matchup against Duncanville at Delmar Stadium, the teams met up to play a game with a purpose.

The game honored Houston-native and former Jack Yates basketball player Floyd. Each quarter was played for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which was symbolic to the time an officer kneeled on Floyd's neck.

"It's everything considering he went to Yates, he was a Yates athlete - he played basketball and football," said Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams.

Jim Hicks of RCS Sports organized the game with hopes to make it an annual event.

All of the proceeds from the game will go towards Jack Yates basketball team.

"The end game is to create an annual scholarship within the Yates program," Hicks said.

Related topics:
societyhoustonhigh schoolgeorge floydbasketballsports
