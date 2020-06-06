Jack Yates High School will hold vigil in George Floyd's honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alumni candlelight vigil honoring George Floyd will be held at Jack Yates High School on Monday.
National and local Jack Yates alumni are invited to the vigil that is set to take place at the football field at 7:30 p.m.
Floyd died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for close to 9 minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas until he eventually stopped moving.
Floyd's alma mater released this statement:
"The Alumni of Jack Yates is deeply saddened and enraged over the senseless murder of our beloved Lion. We wish to express our support for the family and friends of Mr. Floyd. We along with millions of others across the world demand Justice for this Injustice. We are asking all current and former Jack Yates Alumni to wear Crimson and Gold."
Social distancing will be enforced at the vigil, and attendees will be required to wear masks and gloves. They are also urged to bring their own candle to the ceremony.
