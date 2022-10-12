9-year-old dies after being hit by driver in Jacinto City, police confirms

A 9-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a driver on Pillot Street in Jacinto, police confirmed.

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Jacinto City are working on a deadly crash involving a 9-year-old boy.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, in the 10500 block of Pillot.

The city's police chief confirmed to ABC13 that the incident involved a 9-year-old boy. The driver, who was transporting kids home from school, stopped at the scene.

Additional details on what led to the crash were not immediately disclosed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.