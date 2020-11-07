Carjacker caught moments after taking off from East Freeway McDonald's

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacker who stole a car from a McDonald's didn't get very far.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant on East Freeway at Sheldon Road.The suspect took off but was caught minutes later on Market Street in Jacinto City, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Images from deputies show the car had crashed into a ditch.The man bailed from the crashed car and tried to run, but a deputy was too fast and caught up with him.No one was injured in the ordeal.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the carjacking victim's car.