Floyd Mayweather's daughter gets 6 years of probation after pleading guilty to 2020 woman's stabbing

Iyanna Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but because of a plea agreement, she will avoid prison time.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will serve six years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to the 2020 stabbing of another woman in Cypress.

The video above is from a previous story.

Iyanna Mayweather went before a judge on Oct. 17, where she plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident back in April 2020.

Court documents state Iyanna stabbed a woman several times in the arm after a fight.

SEE MORE: Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

As part of the plea agreement, she will avoid prison.

A deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered probation that allows Iyanna to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction placed on record. Under her sentence, Iyanna will need to abide by the following:

Cannot commit any offenses

Cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional

Report to supervising officer

Work a suitable employment and/or attend school full-time

Remain within Harris County or any counties directly touching Harris County, and cannot travel outside the location unless given permission

The 22-year-old celebrated her birthday earlier this year. She posted the photo below on Instagram wearing a shirt with her mugshot on it.