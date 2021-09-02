warning

FDA, CDC, doctors warn not to use ivermectin for COVID treatment, prevention

By Leah Hope
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors: Do not use ivermectin for COVID

Doctors, pharmacists, the federal government and several healthcare organizations warn against using ivermectin, a parasite drug commonly used on animals, as a treatment for COVID-19.

"It's a medication that's widely used in veterinary care for horses and large animals," explained Dr. Joshua Sherman, ER doctor at Advocate Trinity Hospital. "It does have some human indications, as well as mainly for parasitic diseases, things that are extremely rare."

Sherman said some patients have asked him about taking ivermectin, and he doesn't hold back.

"It's not safe. It isn't safe, it isn't intended for this use. It has the potential to cause multiple organ failure and could land you in the hospital. And, hopefully not, it could also land you dead," he said.

RELATED: Joe Rogan says he has COVID-19, has taken controversial drug ivermectin

Before the pandemic, ivermectin was dispensed less than 4,000 times each week by American pharmacies. But a recent survey found last month the drug, which has no proven effectiveness against COVID-19, was dispensed 88,000 times.

"There's a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it's OK to take large doses of ivermectin. That is wrong," the FDA warned.

The CDC also released a warning, saying in part, "human exposure and adverse effects associated with ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline."

"As a pharmacist, the safety concerns clearly outweigh the benefits," said Anne Burns, VP of Professional Affairs for the American Pharmacists Association.

"We think we should stop prescribing it for COVID-related illness outside of authorized clinical trials," said Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association. "Indiscriminate use can lead to side effects."

All of the doctors and pharmacists ABC7 spoke to emphasized the best proven method of preventing COVID is vaccination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinewarningdoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WARNING
Houston parents duped by deceptive Elf on The Shelf seller
Street racing crash victim says she was hit at 120 mph
It's flesh-eating bacteria season in Galveston, expert warns
5 places where police believe you could be targeted by criminals
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News