Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump's first wife, dies at age 73

NEW YORK CITY -- Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump whose high profile marriage was only eclipsed by a scandalous divorce, died Thursday afternoon at her Manhattan apartment.She was 73.Police responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m.The death is not considered suspicious, and officials say she appears to have died of natural causes.The Trump family released a statement confirming her death."It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," it read. "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."Trump released his own statement through his social media platform Truth Social, saying, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"Ivana Trump married Donald Trump in 1977 and held key managerial positions in the Trump Organization.Their troubled marriage and divorce became the subject of worldwide public interest, as Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples became public, and their split was finalized in 1992.Following the divorce, she developed her own lines of clothing, jewelry, and beauty products.She was the author of several books, the latest called "Raising Trump," and also wrote an advice column.