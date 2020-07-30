Texas teen who had spinal infusion surgery celebrates quince thanks to hospital staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6124047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The pandemic couldn't stop this life moment for a 15-year-old. Her family just had to get creative!

A Texas hospital staff was determined to make it a special day for a very young patient in the midst of COVID-19.Isabel Fuentes, 15, recently underwent spinal surgery, but she wasn't going to let that or a pandemic stop her from celebrating her quinceanera.The pediatric and rehab team at Edinburg Children's Hospital in the Rio Grande Valley gathered around with balloons, decorations and cake to celebrate Isabel's coming of age.Isabel and her occupational therapist, Eric, even rehearsed for days to get her dance just right, according to the hospital.