Society

Family and friends surprise Pasadena teen with drive-by quinceanera

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Pasadena came up with a creative way to celebrate one young woman's quinceanera despite the pandemic.

Born premature at 30 weeks old with health complications, and having undergone two kidney surgeries, Avery Montalvo's birthday is a milestone.

Avery's quince was supposed to be May 2, but like other birthday parties and weddings scheduled in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, her special day would have to be limited.

But the pandemic was not stopping her mom from giving Avery a special day. With a Facebook post and invite later, many gathered around to wish the young woman a happy birthday.

"She's a miracle, that's for sure. (And) I wanted her to feel how special she is and how much she is a miracle to me, to her dad, her family and everybody," Avery's mom told ABC13.

On Wednesday, her family and friends surprised her with a drive-by party, bringing tears and a smile to her face.

"I wanted to do something to make her special since she couldn't have her quinceanera," her mom said.

"We thank God that she made it this long because they said she wasn't," Avery's grandmother Elvia Canales said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenaquinceanerabirthdaycoronaviruscoronavirus texasfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, at least 20 hurt after tornado rips through Polk Co.
Humidity drop behind a weak front
Drone video shows the jaw-dropping tornado destruction
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Mask, glove giveaway ahead of mandatory order in Harris Co.
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Dine-in to resume at restaurant despite stay-home order
Show More
Teen accidentally shoots and kills himself, police say
HISD coach keeps students moving with virtual P.E.
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
ABC13's Morning News for April 23, 2020
More TOP STORIES News