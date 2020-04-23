Family and friends surprise Pasadena teen with drive-by quinceanera

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Pasadena came up with a creative way to celebrate one young woman's quinceanera despite the pandemic.Born premature at 30 weeks old with health complications, and having undergone two kidney surgeries, Avery Montalvo's birthday is a milestone.Avery's quince was supposed to be May 2, but like other birthday parties and weddings scheduled in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, her special day would have to be limited.But the pandemic was not stopping her mom from giving Avery a special day. With a Facebook post and invite later, many gathered around to wish the young woman a happy birthday."She's a miracle, that's for sure. (And) I wanted her to feel how special she is and how much she is a miracle to me, to her dad, her family and everybody," Avery's mom told ABC13.On Wednesday, her family and friends surprised her with a drive-by party, bringing tears and a smile to her face."I wanted to do something to make her special since she couldn't have her quinceanera," her mom said."We thank God that she made it this long because they said she wasn't," Avery's grandmother Elvia Canales said.