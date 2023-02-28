Biden administration gives federal agencies 30 days to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is giving federal agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on any federal devices, and to ensure vendors play by the same rules, according to new guidance on Monday from Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

Young's memo instructs agencies to ensure the Chinese-owned app is not installed on any federal devices within 30 days, ABC News reported. Contractors must meet the same standard within 90 days.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has invested heavily in defending our nation's digital infrastructure and curbing foreign adversaries' access to Americans' data," Chris DeRusha, federal chief information security officer, said. "This guidance is part of the Administration's ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people's security and privacy."

Some agencies, like the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department already had existing TikTok bans, for security reasons.

In December, Congress tucked a bill banning TikTok from federal government devices into the massive government spending package. The law gave the Biden administration 60 days to send instructions on the ban to agencies, which OMB did today.

Asked recently about the potential for a larger TikTok ban, President Joe Biden replied, "I know I don't have it on my phone."

