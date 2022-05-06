Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is being charged with intoxication manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened on the Katy Freeway feeder road around 1:20 a.m. Friday.Police say a pickup truck with two men inside ran a red light near Patterson Street, causing them to crash into a minivan.The driver of the pickup truck was showing signs of intoxication, according to police.Authorities said the driver of the minivan died at the scene.