fatal crash

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly crash, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Intoxicated driver causes deadly crash on Katy Fwy, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is being charged with intoxication manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened on the Katy Freeway feeder road around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say a pickup truck with two men inside ran a red light near Patterson Street, causing them to crash into a minivan.

The driver of the pickup truck was showing signs of intoxication, according to police.

Authorities said the driver of the minivan died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: 2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in southeast Houston

SEE ALSO: 17-year-old charged with DWI in 3-car crash that left man dead outside McDonald's on Fry Road
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentshouston police departmentfatal crashmanslaughtercrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Teen charged with DWI in 3-car crash that killed a man near Katy
Mainlanes blocked on I-10 East Freeway after major deadly crash
Woman pleads guilty to drunk driving in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway
Car crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg update
TOP STORIES
Katy grandmother with mild dementia found alive after 3 days missing
1 man killed officers break up catalytic converter heist
Turning sunny and hot Friday
2 men fatally shoot each other during argument in NE Houston, HPD says
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on I-10
Austin joins 28 other US cities that have tried 'guaranteed income'
Convicted murderer says, 'I know God will punish Josue's killer'
Show More
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Mother upset there are no arrests in daughter's shooting
Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Former TSU players allege abuse by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke
More TOP STORIES News