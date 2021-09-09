SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- When rain falls, low-lying areas and roads can quickly become dangerous. Now, the city of Sugar Land has an online tool to help let people know the places they need to avoid during high water events.
The Integrated Stormwater Management Model, or ISWMM, connects users to data from more than two dozen rain gauges throughout the city.
The video above is from 2019 reporting on Sugar Land flooding.
The real-time tool lets users see the information as it's reported, and it can also send notifications about evacuation routes, street closures and other trouble spots.
"This technology is a good reflection of the commitment of Sugar Land to provide its residents with useful tools that can keep them out of harm's way and save time and money for the City," Sugar Land Assistant City Manager Chris Steubing said in a statement.
RELATED: 'It wasn't this bad during Harvey': Sugar Land hit hard by storms
You can find the tool on the city of Sugar Land's website here.
Sugar Land launches real-time online flood warning tool
FLOODING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News